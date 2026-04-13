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ResidentialEast MidlandsUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

£70m living portfolio launched for sale

13 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Allsop is handling the sale of the Coyote portfolio

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