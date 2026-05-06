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Student AccommodationDevelopmentInvestmentLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

£70m Notting Hill student scheme approved

6 May 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace, May Agaran

28-32 Pembridge Gardens will undergo refurbishment

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