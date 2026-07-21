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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeItalyInvestment

75% of investors expect to be net buyers of Italian hotels

21 Jul 2026 | 12:20 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Most of those looking to buy have little or no Italian exposure, says JLL

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