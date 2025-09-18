Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Non-performing loansContinental EuropeDistressFinanceGermanyLogisticsResidentialRetail

777 Capital acquires €40m German NPL portfolio

18 Sep 2025 | 07:42 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The loans come from a private bank in liquidation

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Arch, Architecture

How to bridge the German debt funding gap

9 May 2025
Read

Savills appoints receiverships team director

22 Jul 2025
Read

German real estate NPLs up 40% in three years

23 Apr 2025
Read

German NPLs: regulatory stumbling blocks for loan-to-own strategies

20 Nov 2024
Read