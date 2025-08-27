Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporateLogistics

7R appoints head of Czech Republic 

27 Aug 2025 | 14:49 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Jiří Duchoň takes new role after leading acquisitions in Czechia and Slovakia 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Top CEE property markets hit €5bn investment in first half

26 Aug 2025
Read
Head, Person, Face

CBRE appoints European valuation and advisory services head 

24 Jul 2025
Read
Body Part, Face, Head

Savills IM appoints head of Poland

17 Jul 2025
Read
Clothing, Formal Wear, Suit

Greenberg Traurig: "We expected a Polish pick-up in activity in 2025 – but are yet to see it"

10 Jul 2025
Read