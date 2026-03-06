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LogisticsContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermanyInvestment

7R invests €200m in German logistics development

6 Mar 2026 | 12:46 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Urban Partners-backed firm plans to acquire land and assets in Big Seven cities

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