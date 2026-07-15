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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyDevelopmentInvestment

7R launches €70m debut German logistics project

15 Jul 2026 | 11:29 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Firm to develop 43,000 sq m of warehouse space in Berlin

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