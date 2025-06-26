Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporateLogisticsPoland

7R names new chief executive

26 Jun 2025 | 13:17 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Andrzej Wroński will spearhead expansion efforts

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

P3 poaches 7R's Chris Zeuner as CIO

10 Apr 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

7R appoints head of project and corporate debt

4 Oct 2024
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Dress Shirt

7R appoints new co-CEOs

20 Jun 2024
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

P3 names Romanian managing director

22 Jun 2023
Read