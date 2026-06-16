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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentLeasingOfficePoland

7R prelets Polish logistics centre to Pepco

16 Jun 2026 | 11:44 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

51,000 sq m of space will be built for the discount retailer

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