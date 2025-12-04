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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentPoland

7R to develop 230,000 sq m Kraków logistics park

4 Dec 2025 | 12:48 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Talks with prospective tenants under way

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