Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

£800m City scheme next up in Landsec summer sell-off

13 Aug 2025 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Next cab off the rank in REIT’s £2bn office unwind

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Pub, Bar, Chair

£115m of hotel deals to liven up summer

12 Aug 2025
Read
Logo, Emblem, Symbol

Burberry’s global headquarters on the runway for £145m

12 Aug 2025
Read
Accessories, Blazer, Clothing

Q+A: Brookfield's Alberto Nin – "The next place we want to invest is Italy"

11 Aug 2025
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Union Investment sells €92m Amsterdam resi scheme

6 Aug 2025
Read