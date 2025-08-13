LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland
13 Aug 2025 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley
Next cab off the rank in REIT’s £2bn office unwind
£800m City scheme next up in Landsec summer sell-off
Council fires starting gun on 2,300-home regen opportunity
GSA pauses €500m Irish student sale
Kier Property acquires Manchester site for last-mile logistics
Mubadala joins Cain in global luxury real estate push
Altus entertains take-private approaches
Four hires join Simmons’ Frankfurt office
Leading real estate investment managers fall short on climate commitments
Assura shareholders give PHP offer the nod
£115m of hotel deals to liven up summer
HSBC agrees 210,000 sq ft Canary Wharf office move
Blackstone to hand over Dublin office assets to lender
Tenants commit to Canary Wharf in 250,000 sq ft leasing flurry
Burberry’s global headquarters on the runway for £145m
Sheds market cools as occupiers are spoilt for choice
City investment manager lured to the West End
Is BTR broke?
£100m London aparthotel gem in play
Luxury coworking group to open third London location
Fresh buyers lead £150m industrial deal charge