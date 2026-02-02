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SustainabilityDevelopmentESGLondonPolicy & RegulationSouth WestUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

81% of commercial stock still rated below EPC B, says BPF report

2 Feb 2026 | 08:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Across seven major cities, only 3% of commercial buildings have an EPC A rating

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