Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentRegenerationSouth EastUK & Ireland

£86m resi project planned for Surrey car park

18 Nov 2025 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Construction slated to begin in summer 2026

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Wavensmere plans 320 Nottingham co-living homes

17 Nov 2025
Read

Ballymore JV's £3bn Ladbroke Grove scheme approved

12 Nov 2025
Read

Resolution hoists for-sale sign over Vantage London

11 Nov 2025
Read

Early plans unveiled for One Embankment Place revamp

11 Nov 2025
Read