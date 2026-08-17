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Hotels & LeisureLondonReal Estate AlertUK & IrelandUnited States

$8bn US hotels giant eyes £300m+ Rosewood for London debut

17 Aug 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Specialist investor wants to add luxury site to global platform

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