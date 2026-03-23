NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

InvestmentAlternativesCo-livingCommunity & Social HousingContinental EuropeDenmarkHotels & LeisureLogisticsNordicsResidentialRetailSenior livingSingle-family rentalSweden

93% of Nordic investors to maintain or increase buying activity

23 Mar 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Natalia Vasnier, Amy Finch

Improving liquidity and narrowing bid-ask spread to spur deals, says CBRE

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Road, Street

Expo Real 2026: why infra is crashing the real estate party

1 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Logo

Catena buys €190m Finnish logistics portfolio

1 Oct 2026
Read

Blackstone to launch €3.5bn Nordic logistics firm

29 Sep 2026
Read
Body Part, Finger, Hand

To buy or not to buy? Bidders cling on despite bond market volatility

28 Sep 2026
Read