Advanced Search

ResidentialInvestmentScotlandStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

£95m Glasgow Collegelands Park gets green light

21 May 2025 | 14:58 | London | by May Agaran

Regeneration project started in 2004 now in its final phase

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Plans lodged for final phase of £95m Glasgow Collegelands

16 Sep 2024
Read

Plans drawn up for final phase of £95m Glasgow Collegelands regeneration

14 Mar 2024
Read
Grass, Plant, Architecture

Green light for £2bn Edinburgh mixed-use project

4 Dec 2024
Read

Approval given for first phase of £1.3bn Edinburgh resi project

20 Nov 2024
Read