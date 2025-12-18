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A year after the Cromwell takeover, what’s next for Stoneweg?

18 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Mark McLaughlin on the firm's next JVs, its US ambitions and the return of Asian investors

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