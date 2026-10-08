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LogisticsLeasingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

AAG agrees letting for entire 710,000 sq ft Panattoni Park Rotherham

8 Oct 2026 | 07:41 | London | by May Agaran

Vehicle parts distributor has taken the remaining 80,780 sq ft at the South Yorkshire scheme

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