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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentNordics

Aare Invest and Strawberry to develop Finnish hotel

27 Aug 2026 | 07:44 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Frenckell paper mill in Tampere to be converted into 168-room hotel

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