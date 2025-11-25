Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Aareal agrees £65m green loan with Scape

25 Nov 2025 | 07:55 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Loan backs recently completed student tower in Leeds

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

PPHE agrees £95m refinancing with Aareal for London hotel

20 Nov 2025
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Sky

How to adapt to a new era of debt

12 Nov 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A: JLL's global head of lender advisory on accessing high-quality real estate through SRTs

7 Nov 2025
Read

Five questions for Aareal’s Christof Winkelmann on data centre financing

6 Nov 2025
Read