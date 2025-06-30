Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateFinanceFranceGermany

Aareal Bank grows Paris origination team with director hire

30 Jun 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Julie Cruz

Experienced recruit to focus on French, Belgian and Luxembourg markets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Aareal’s Christof Winkelmann: “We are diversifying across countries”

19 May 2025
Read
Îlot Jacques Chirac, Paris, France

Private investors buy €165m central Paris resi complex

17 Apr 2025
Read
Lamp, City, Plant

GIC and APG secure €567m European hotel refinancing from Aareal

1 Apr 2025
Read

JLL hires data centre director for France, Belgium and Luxembourg 

27 Mar 2025
Read