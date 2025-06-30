Aareal Bank grows Paris origination team with director hire

PeopleBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateFinanceFranceGermany
30 Jun 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Julie Cruz
Experienced recruit to focus on French, Belgian and Luxembourg markets
Fifth State lodges plans for Isle of Dogs towers
Lenders mull future of £300m shopping centre
Fund manager tests market with £28m Edinburgh office sale
King Street raises close to $1bn for European special situations fund
Q+A: CBRE’s Jeremy Eddy: “We haven’t yet cracked the code for senior living”
European care home investments reach four-year high
Government overhauls Building Safety Regulator to address construction delays
Scottish property investment hits £750m in first half
UK law firm takes overflow space in the City
Cold storage operator lines up Bristol shed
CBRE chooses new UK CEO
Art Capital to launch back leverage advisory arm after poaching JP Morgan exec
Q+A: Keith Breslauer – “Most managers sell to retire; I’m looking for a bigger story”
Administrators appointed to Godwin Group-related vehicles
Is there a crisis looming in the student market?
Giant £475m logistics portfolio warmed up for sale
Shah on property: what a hedge fund attack on Guy Hands’ empire means for the wider world
Irish investor hires Goldman exec for UK launch
JLL Spark chief urges patience over tech investments
Singaporean investor explores options after 10-year brewery saga