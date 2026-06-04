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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeInvestmentItalyResidential

Abbadessa kicks off new venture with €110m Milan student housing play

4 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta

Mubadala-backed platform to acquire Ripamonti asset after Scape’s failed attempt last year

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