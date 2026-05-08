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Hotels & LeisureBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestment

Aberdeen acquires €37m Luxembourg hotel

8 May 2026 | 07:08 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Nextensa and Promobe sell B&B Hotels property in Cloche d'Or district

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