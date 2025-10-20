Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

RetailInvestmentLondonOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Aberdeen confirms £120m Bond Street purchase

20 Oct 2025 | 16:25 | London | by May Agaran

Transaction for Standard Life Pooled Pension Property Fund marks second investment this year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

New buyer steps in for £120m Bond Street block

6 Oct 2025
Read

Publica signs prelet at Oxford Street’s Elephant

1 Oct 2025
Read
Teddy Bear, Toy

What's up for grabs in the final quarter?

17 Sep 2025
Read

Aberdeen names new manager for open-ended fund

11 Sep 2025
Read