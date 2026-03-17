NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeLeasingScotlandUK & Ireland

Aberdeen explores 150,000 sq ft Scottish HQ options

17 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Fund manager exited prime Edinburgh hub via subleasing in 2023

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Clothing, Shirt, Face

Scottish investment star sets up niche advisory firm

6 Mar 2026
Read

Fortress emerges as surprise shopping centre buyer

24 Feb 2026
Read
City, Road, Street

£100m+ Edinburgh flagship hotel funding in play

19 Feb 2026
Read

Paradise awaits: buyer in position for £300m regional office deal

13 Feb 2026
Read