Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureLondonUK & Ireland

Aberdeen hits the ground running with £100m portfolio sale

6 Jun 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Collection of hotel ground rents up for grabs

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Abu Dhabi royal family to sell £400m trophy Knightsbridge asset

29 May 2025
Read

GPE offloads £42m Whitechapel hotel

28 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Melford to seal deal for M&G's £80m Manchester office

22 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

€120m European hotel portfolio hits the market

20 May 2025
Read