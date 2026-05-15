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Student AccommodationInvestmentResidentialUK & IrelandWales

Aberdeen launches £38m student accommodation sale

15 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Cardiff has one of smallest student development pipelines of any Russell Group city

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