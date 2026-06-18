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ResidentialEast MidlandsInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Aberdeen launches £75m sale of two build-to-rent schemes

18 Jun 2026 | 12:50 | London | by Alexander Peace, Charlie Schouten

550 homes up for grabs in stabilised Leicester and Leeds assets

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