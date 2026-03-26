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FundraisingContinental EuropeIndustrialUK & Ireland

Aberdeen sets sights on European industrial fund

26 Mar 2026 | 12:20 | London | by Robin Marriott

UK manager in exploratory talks with investors over a new vehicle amid a "reindustrialisation" trend

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