Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

InvestmentResidential

Aberdeen snaps up €60m German resi project from Buwog

7 Aug 2025 | 14:35 | London | by Mira Kaizl

154 apartments are being built in Karlsruhe

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Tap funding, cut car parking: Abrdn's Klingler on revamping affordable housing

19 Apr 2023
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Abrdn picks up Cologne resi asset for €1.7bn fund

31 Jul 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Living sector giant homes in on €200m Nordic debut

26 Feb 2025
Read

Abrdn residential fund hits €300m in French investment

30 Sep 2022
Read