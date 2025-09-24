Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeCorporateGermany

ABG takes over asset management for grand Dresden hotel

24 Sep 2025 | 11:50 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Taschenpergpalais is owned by RAG foundation

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Urban, City, Architecture

Values and ABG to build 1,000 Munich apartments

2 Jul 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Ulrich Höller's ABG to increase exposure to living sector

24 Jun 2025
Read

NAS to take over management of RFR’s portfolio

2 Sep 2025
Read
City, Urban, Metropolis

Frankfurt developer takes stake in Opernplatz scheme

28 Aug 2025
Read