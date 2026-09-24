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ABG's Ulrich Höller: "Waiting for the economy to pick up shouldn't be a strategy"

24 Sep 2026 | 07:59 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Managing partner identifies repurposing and transformation projects as opportunity of the next decade

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