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Student AccommodationDevelopmentEast MidlandsFundraisingInvestmentResidentialUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Abode Student launches funding hunt for £80m student portfolio

19 Feb 2026 | 08:07 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Developer will deliver up to 525 beds across Birmingham and Nottingham

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