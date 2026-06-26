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Student AccommodationEast of EnglandLondonNorth WestUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Aboria Capital closes in on £170m debut deal

26 Jun 2026 | 08:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Jessica Hardman-led firm secures backing for student splash  

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