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Senior livingBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsResidentialDevelopmentInvestment

ABP and CBRE IM commit €350m to Dutch senior living strategy

7 Apr 2026 | 14:11 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Partnership's investment volume now totals €1.25bn

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