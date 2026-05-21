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ResidentialBeneluxContinental EuropeDevelopmentESGInvestmentNetherlandsStudent Accommodation

ABP and Rockfield strike €350m Dutch affordable housing deal

21 May 2026 | 07:26 | London | by Amy Finch

Pension fund and specialist to develop 2,000 homes for students and young people

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