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ResidentialBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentInvestmentNetherlandsSingle-family rental

ABP and Vesteda commit €400m to Dutch rental housing

17 Feb 2026 | 12:25 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Affordable Living Venture aims to deliver more than 1,100 homes

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