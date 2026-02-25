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LogisticsLeasingUK & IrelandWales

ABP completes 120,000 sq ft Cardiff shed letting to Amazon

25 Feb 2026 | 16:48 | London | by May Agaran

Scheme marks first phase of port operator’s Cardiff Business Park project

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