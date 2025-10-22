Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

LogisticsIndustrialInvestmentLeasingUK & IrelandWales

ABP steers investment to unlock Welsh IOS sites

22 Oct 2025 | 12:29 | London | by May Agaran

Four sites in Cardiff and Newport to become available from 2026

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Midlands leisure park to become IOS development

22 Oct 2025
Read

Martin's Properties buys seaside resort retail park

7 Oct 2025
Read
Road, Outdoors, Architecture

Modal bags lease extension for “mission-critical” IOS site

7 Oct 2025
Read

Industrial outdoor storage rents surge 36% in two years

23 Sep 2025
Read