LogisticsDevelopmentEast MidlandsInvestmentUK & Ireland
2 Jul 2025 | 15:54 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
103,000 sq ft facility planned at port operator's Helm@Immingham site
Fortress Investment Group buys luxury UK spa hotel
How driverless cars can reshape the property market
PineBridge’s Sigma locks down £100m single-family portfolio
Local investor circles £57m Brighton estate
Multistorey logistics struggles to get off the ground in London
ABP submits Lincolnshire logistics plans
Build-to-rent investment up 60% in first half
Cain pulls out of £450m Sunderland film studio project
Close Brothers Property Finance’s MD departs
Pluto Finance hires Iberian lending director
CBRE chooses new UK CEO
Is there a crisis looming in the student market?
Giant £475m logistics portfolio warmed up for sale
Shah on property: what a hedge fund attack on Guy Hands’ empire means for the wider world
Oaktree’s head of Europe to step down
AustralianSuper gets motoring with £250m student portfolio
Tritax Big Box unseats Blackstone as Warehouse REIT buyer
Victor emerges for £400m Sanctuary student portfolio
Prime £220m student accommodation portfolio hits the market
Savills makes marquee hotels hire