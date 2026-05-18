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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

Abrdn European Logistics Income offloads €24m Dutch warehouse

18 May 2026 | 14:30 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

 Investment trust continues managed wind-down

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