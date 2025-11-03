Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland

Abrdn European Logistics Income offloads €84m Polish assets

3 Nov 2025 | 14:46 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Managed wind-down reaches €400m in gross proceeds from disposals

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Lighting, Floor, Indoors

Hillwood buys €100m Polish logistics assets from Deka

3 Nov 2025
Read
Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

"Poland's Amazon" takes 27,000 sq m at new logistics project

30 Oct 2025
Read

Panattoni acquires Polish site for 110,000 sq m project 

17 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Principal’s Log In fund makes first Polish acquisition

15 Oct 2025
Read