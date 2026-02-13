NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureInvestmentUK & Ireland

ABT Capital snaps up holiday park portfolio

13 Feb 2026 | 06:33 | London | by May Agaran

Acquisition of operator Darwin Escapes includes collection of 18 parks

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Oxford Science Park appoints managing director

25 Aug 2026
Read

M&G buys £29m West Sussex affordable housing portfolio

24 Aug 2026
Read

L&G snaps up Hertfordshire Amazon hub

18 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Q+A: £2.5bn Elephant Park development boss on what happens after the cranes leave

14 Aug 2026
Read