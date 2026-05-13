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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentFranceInvestment

Abu Dhabi-based Phoenix forms €6.8bn European data centre partnership with French firm

13 May 2026 | 10:45 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Partnership with DC Max to develop Lyon AI facility as inaugural deployment

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