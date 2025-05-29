Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureLondonUK & Ireland

Abu Dhabi royal family to sell £400m trophy Knightsbridge asset

29 May 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Franciszek Bryk, David Hatcher

Price tag translates to £4m+ per room at ultra-luxury hotel

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Lighting, Architecture, Building

Qatari sheikh weighs up £300m West End trophy hotel sale

27 Mar 2025
Read
City, Urban, Metropolis

€700m+ Paris trophy to tempt global investors

10 Mar 2025
Read
City, Road, Street

King Street in £171m refi of trophy London asset

3 Feb 2025
Read

Emirati royal buys €26m French equestrian estate

3 Jan 2025
Read