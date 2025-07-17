Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeNorth WestOccupierSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Accenture picks Cornerblock for new Birmingham hub

17 Jul 2025 | 08:12 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Professional services giant takes 9,000 sq ft at Bruntwood SciTech's revamped office

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Trafford Centre valuation approaches £1bn as profit trebles

16 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

King's Cross Group lets 22,000 sq ft at 2 Pancras Square

16 Jul 2025
Read

Council partners with Aviva for £350m Norwich redevelopment

16 Jul 2025
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Yotel enters Greece with 113-room aparthotel complex 

16 Jul 2025
Read