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FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeLogisticsDevelopment

Accolade bags €42m financing for Polish business park

12 Jan 2026 | 10:17 | London | by Angelo Castillo

BNP Paribas Bank Polska backs Park Szczecin Trzebusz acquisition

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