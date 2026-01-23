NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentIndustrialInvestment

Accolade invests €60m in Czech industrial scheme

23 Jan 2026 | 07:34 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Second joint project with Garbe covers 55,000 sq m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Joint venture plans Welsh industrial scheme

28 Jul 2026
Read

Naylors secures 175,000 sq ft industrial lettings trio

7 Jul 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Skanska invests €33m in third phase of Warsaw resi scheme

2 Jun 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Accolade names board chair

11 May 2026
Read