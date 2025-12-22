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FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandLogisticsDevelopment

Accolade secures €300m financing from Aareal

22 Dec 2025 | 15:11 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Package includes €200m refinancing of existing portfolio

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