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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeIndustrialDevelopment

Accolade to develop €41m Czech industrial park

4 Nov 2026 | 07:43 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Park Přerov to offer more than 32,000 sq m of manufacturing and logistics space

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